Leukemia patient gives birth to twins just one week after finding perfect donor match

(WSVN) - A woman battling cancer while pregnant with twins gave birth to her healthy babies just one week after finding the perfect bone marrow donor.

Susie Rabaca gave to birth to her twins, one boy and one girl, just 8 minutes apart on Thursday.

She found out she had leukemia early in her pregnancy, and desperately needed a bone marrow transplant in order to survive.

Rabaca originally made her plea for a donor in late November and it quickly went viral. Within days, nearly 40,000 people registered on the Be The Match registry to see if they were compatible.

Bone marrow transplants can be a potentially life-saving procedure for those with leukemia, but donors need to be a close match. Rabaca’s sister is a partial match, but it wasn’t enough.

Luckily, one person who had registered turned out to be a perfect match for Rabaca.

“Whoever you are out there – thank you so much. You’re saving my life. You’re an angel, and I hope one day to meet you,” Rabaca told KABC.

Rabaca said she will undergo the bone marrow transplant now that she has delivered her twins.

