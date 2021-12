(WSVN) - A recall alert has been issued for a Christmas decor item being sold at Target posing a laceration risk.

Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled Letters to Santa mailboxes.

The recall is due to several reports of consumers getting cut.

Anyone who purchased the item is encouraged to return it to Target for a full refund.

