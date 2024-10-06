BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A sheep was on the loose in Beaver Falls on Saturday morning.

The City of Beaver Falls requested assistance for a runaway sheep that led officials on a six-block chase.

According to the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department’s Facebook page, a sheep was reported near the intersection of 14th Street and 5th Avenue. After following the sheep for six blocks, fire and police personnel safely caught the sheep in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue.

Leo will now report to the Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch in Darlington, Pa., a nonprofit organization that rescues and houses farm animals.

