(WSVN) - The first week of school is almost over, but for many families across the country, supply shopping has just begun.

From new backpacks and shoes to notebooks, calculators and computers, back-to-school shopping lists can add up quickly.

However, LendingTree’s analysis found that for K-12, back-to-school spending has remained almost flat since before the pandemic.

And the biggest reason for that is electronics.

“Electronics prices had basically fallen a little bit, over the past six or seven years,” said LendingTree Chief Consumer Finance Analyst Matt Schulz.

The estimated cost spent on devices fell from $338 in 2019 to $296 in 2025.

Prices for common school electronics like Chromebooks and calculators have also fallen more than 12%.

“I don’t think there’s any question that some families are spending less and dialing back their spending a little bit, and maybe letting that laptop or that tablet last another year or two rather than investing in a newer one,” said Schulz.

The rest of the shopping list however, has gotten more expensive.

Spending on clothes, accessories, shoes and school supplies has increased.

Schulz said the numbers also reflect a “K-shaped economy.”

“When you have a significant group of Americans who are spending freely and another significant group of Americans who are dialing things back, you add it all up, and it comes out to basically flat spending, which is what we’re seeing,” said Schulz.

According to the National Retail Federation, slightly over 60% of people surveyed began shopping for the school year in early July.

Some have delayed purchases or spread out their shopping to manage budgets. Others have said they’re waiting for the best deals.

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