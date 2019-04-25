Lego unveils set to help visually impaired children learn Braille

(WSVN) - Lego has announced plans to release a custom Braille set.

The company said they were inspired by stories and ideas from blind people across the globe when they started development of the set.

We’re super excited to introduce LEGO Braille Bricks – a new product from @TheLegoFoundation that will help blind and visually impaired children learn Braille in a playful and inclusive way! pic.twitter.com/48cqYEZ54t — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 24, 2019

The box will contain 250 pieces covering the alphabet, numbers zero through nine and math symbols.

Its goal is to help blind and visually impaired children learn Braille in an interactive way.

Lego teamed up with the Danish Association of the Blind and worked in collaboration with similar associations in Denmark, UK and Norway.

Currently they’re testing prototype versions with a release expected sometime next year.

“With thousands of audio books and computer programs now available, fewer kids are learning to read Braille,” said Philippe Chazal, treasurer of the European Blind Union. “We strongly believe LEGO Braille Bricks can help boost the level of interest in learning Braille, so we’re thrilled that the LEGO Foundation is making it possible to further this concept and bring it to children around the world.”

According to Lego, the product is being tested in Danish, Norwegian, English and Portuguese.

Testing in German, Spanish and French is slated to begin later this year.

The Lego Braille Bricks are expected to launch in 2020 and will be given to select institutions free of charge.

