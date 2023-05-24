NORTHERN ITALY (WSVN) — An Italian llama made its mark on the Guinness World Records after he jumped to new heights.

Boateng de Oro was on the Italian TV show Lo Show Dei Record Tuesday when his owner, a Guinness official, and the nation witnessed the incredible leap at 4 feet, 3 inches (1.30 meters).

The talented camelid jumped over a wooden bar without touching it which broke the world record for the highest jump made by a llama that was set eight years ago by Caspa the Llama.

Walter Mair, Boateng’s owner, lives with his record-breaking llama on his family farm in Soprabolzano, northern Italy, where they breed Arabian thoroughbreds, llamas and alpacas.

Boateng received his name ‘de Oro’ after he was trained to be on a team of llama stallions that accompany people on scenic treks through the Italian Alps.

