(WSVN) - A girl born on leap day in California will share her rare birthday with her father.

The girl was born in Sacramento on Feb. 29, and her father was also born on that day.

According to nurses at the hospital, the father and daughter sharing a birthday on leap day is a two million to one chance.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.