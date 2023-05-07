(WSVN) - There’s a new snack that puts a spin on the comfort-food pleasures of a sandwich, just in time for summer.

Earlier this week, Lay’s revealed three new flavors that turn classic sandwiches into chips.

The new flavor options include the taste of a BLT sandwich, a wavy Cuban sandwich and a baked buffalo chicken sandwich.

The creation was inspired by fans’ love of adding chips to their sandwiches.

But grab these chips now, because they won’t be on the shelves for much longer.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.