(WSVN) - Frito-Lay teamed up with a distilling company in Portland, Oregon to make Lay’s Vodka and it sold out in just a couple of hours.
The limited-edition Lay’s potato vodka was being sold online for $40 a bottle, Thursday morning.
About two and a half hours later, the brand said their vodka had sold out.
The 80-proof vodka bottles could be purchased on the Eastside Distilling’s website.
