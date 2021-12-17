(WSVN) - Frito-Lay teamed up with a distilling company in Portland, Oregon to make Lay’s Vodka and it sold out in just a couple of hours.

The limited-edition Lay’s potato vodka was being sold online for $40 a bottle, Thursday morning.

About two and a half hours later, the brand said their vodka had sold out.

The 80-proof vodka bottles could be purchased on the Eastside Distilling’s website.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox