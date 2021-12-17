(WSVN) - Frito-Lay teamed up with a distilling company in Portland, Oregon to make Lay’s Vodka and it sold out in just a couple of hours.

The limited-edition Lay’s potato vodka was being sold online for $40 a bottle, Thursday morning.

We sold out of Lay’s Vodka, but you can still enjoy the Lay’s chips you know and love on https://t.co/O0R7UjbMXK + explore more Eastside spirits at https://t.co/N8y474F1HK



Distilled by @EastsideDistill Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly. pic.twitter.com/Gu1gCmguA1 — LAY'S (@LAYS) December 16, 2021

About two and a half hours later, the brand said their vodka had sold out.

The 80-proof vodka bottles could be purchased on the Eastside Distilling’s website.

