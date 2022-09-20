DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Controversy over a charter flight full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard has reached a boiling point as a class action lawsuit has been filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his decision to move the migrants.

Information in regards to the migrants that were flown from Texas last week has led to a class action lawsuit against DeSantis and the state of Florida, announced Tuesday.

The migrants filed the lawsuit through an organization called Lawyers for Civil Rights, who said the migrants were targeted and induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.

They also said they were also promised work opportunities, schooling for children, immigration assistance. They also went on to say that once the plane had landed in Martha’s Vineyard — those who had coerced individuals to travel under these false pretenses had disappeared, leaving the effective immigrants to learn that the offers of assistance had all been a ruse to exploit them for political purposes.

