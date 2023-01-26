(CNN) – The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is facing a federal lawsuit that claims mini-bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not actually contain whiskey.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor.” But the subject of the class-action lawsuit is the miniature bottle sold at gas stations and markets.

The labels on the bottles look nearly identical, except they say “Fireball Cinnamon” with no mention of whisky. That’s because it’s a malt beverage with a whisky flavor.

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to court documents, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed $5 million.

