Lawsuit claims LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient

(WSVN) - A lawsuit against the parent company of LaCroix claims the beverages are not “all natural,” saying they contain synthetic ingredients — including an insecticide ingredient used to kill cockroaches. But the company is strongly refuting that claim.

According to WTSP, a class action lawsuit against the National Beverage Corporation by was filed by Beaumont Costales Monday.

The lawsuit claims LaCroix intentionally misled consumers by calling their beverages 100 percent natural despite containing linalool, which is an ingredient used in some insecticides.

Linalool is also a common flavoring in beverages and foods and can be included in cosmetics, according to the National Institutes of Health’s National Toxicology Program.

The lawsuit also alleges that the beverage also contains chemicals identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic, including limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors.

However, the National Beverage Corporation is strongly denying the allegations in a press release, saying the “natural flavors in LaCroix are derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors.”

The company also went on to say there are no “artificial ingredients contained in, nor added to” the flavors used to make their drinks.

National Beverage Corporation said they plan to seek damages for harm caused by the lawsuit, calling it “defamatory.”

