Lawmakers introduce bill that would make Puerto Rico 51st state

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A lawmaker from Florida has introduced a bill that would make Puerto Rico the country’s 51st state.
U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.) introduced the Puerto Rico Admission Act of 2019 along side Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón. a lawmaker who represents the island in the House.
If passed, the bill would allow for Puerto Rico to become a “State of the United States of America, and is declared admitted into the Union on an equal footing with the other States in all respects whatever.”
Puerto Rico would become a state within 90 days after the passage of the law.
“This bill is about respecting democracy and equality in Puerto Rico. Our historic legislation will finally end over 120 years of colonialism and provide full rights and representation to over 3.2 million Americans,” Soto said in a statement.
The bill also saw support from Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.
“Our Congresswoman [Jenniffer González-Colón] has paved the way for today’s events in both the Republican and Democratic parties,” Rossello said in a tweet. “I am grateful for your work and your strong fight for full equality for #PuertoRico.”
To read the full bill text, click here.
