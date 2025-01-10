SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lawmakers are taking action following the swearing-in of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, despite credible evidence that he lost the last election. Maduro was sworn in Friday morning for a third, six-year term, sparking a series of public outrage in Venezuela and South Florida.

On Thursday, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was arrested which sparked protest in the streets of Venezuelan and in South Florida.

In Doral, people swarmed the streets the city’s center as they fight for Machado’s freedom, release from Maduro’s reigns, and a fair election.

Now lawmakers are taking action, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz gathered with local Venezuelan leaders Friday and announced a legislation known as the Revoke Exemptions for Venezuelan Oil to Curb Autocratic Repression(REVOCAR ACT), which would essentially crackdown on the loop holes underneath Maduro’s regime.

This involves oil company revenues that flow to the Venezuelan government, ultimately, prohibiting new and existing licenses for companies to transact with Venezuelan state oil company, which provides streams of income for Maduro’s regime crimes against its own people.

“It’s critical that we keep the pressure up and it’s critical to pass the REVOCAR ACT into law so that we can make sure that the sanctions that are necessary to stop the oil leases and prevent that cash flow is adopted into federal law in the United States,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

This comes on the heels of Maduro’s swearing-in ceremony held at Venezuela’s legislative palace where he was heavily guarded by police, military and intelligence officers.

Maduro has been in office for nearly 12 years and it has been marked as a deep economic and social crisis for many Venezuelans.

