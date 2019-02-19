Lawmaker proposes bill to create speed-limit free lanes on 2 California highways

A California lawmaker is proposing to make parts of two state highways speed limit-free zones.

According to Fox 11, California state Sen. John Moorlach has filed a bill that would eliminate limits on how fast people can drive on newly constructed and specialty lanes of California’s Interstate 5 Freeway and Highway 99.

The two highways connect Northern California to Southern California, and Moorlach said it would be a “viable alternative” to the cancelled high-speed rail project.

Moorlach said the lanes would decrease traffic congestion and as a result, decrease the amount of emissions of greenhouse gases that vehicles produce.

Current California law prevents a driver from going faster than 65 miles an hour.

However, some have said the bill could increase the possibility of some bad accidents.

To read the full bill, click here.

