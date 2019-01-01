Law in California requires pet stores to only sell shelter dogs, cats, rabbits

(WSVN) - As 2018 ended and 2019 began, a new law in California went into effect that required pet stores to only sell dogs, cats and rabbits that came from an animal shelter.

According to CNN, the law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, also made it mandatory that stores provide records of origins for the animals or be fined $500 per animal.

The pet store must maintain the records and post them in a conspicuous location on the animals’ enclosure, along with the name of the organization the animal came from.

The law, titled the Pet Rescue and Adoption Act, was signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown in October 2017. The bill was introduced by assembly member Patrick O’Donnell who called it a big win for animals and for tax payers, who spent over $250 million a year to house and euthanize shelter animals.

People are still allowed to buy from private breeders, but pet stores must sell shelter animals.

