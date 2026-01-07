ATLANTA (WSVN) — International travelers experienced some scary moments when a plane from South America touched down in the world’s busiest airport.

A LATAM flight from Lima, Peru came in for a landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday night when all of its rear landing gear tires blew out.

Passenger Liza Karseno described the moment when what had started as a notmal landing took a sudden turn.

“We were landing fine, and then it’s like the – it sounded like or felt like the wheels had popped,” she said. “Like, is this plane even going to be able to stop? Because you could hear like – I mean, we were going fast, and you couldn’t, like, the plane wasn’t stopping.”

Video from those who were on board shows the blown out tires, as fire units quickly surrounded the plane and checked out the damage.

Hundreds of passengers were able to evacuate by taking stairs to the tarmac, where they boarded a bus to the terminal.

Meanwhile, families inside the terminal said they were concerned.

Brandon and Barbie Williams said their 15-year-old son was on the plane. They were forced to wait for information from the airline.

“[An airline employee] didn’t say it was the plane he was on. She just said an accident happened, and now, you know, they’re getting him out,” said Barbie.

Fortunately, despite the accident, no one was injured.

“I was grateful to be alive, grateful to be here safely,” said Karseno. “I really don’t care about the bags or anything else, just happy that everyone’s safe.”

“I’ve been without [my son] for two weeks. It’s the first time he’s traveled by himself,” said Barbie.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

