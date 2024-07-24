LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — A Las Vegas woman, Judith Monarrez, has become a firm believer in hope after being reunited with her dog Gizmo, who had been missing for nearly a decade.

Gizmo, an 11-year-old Chihuahua mix, disappeared almost 10 years ago. Thanks to a microchip, he has finally found his way back home.

Laying in a dog bed, Gizmo looks up with his big amber eyes.

“His name is Gizmo because he looked kind of like Gizmo the Gremlin when we first got him,” said Monarrez.

Gizmo’s hair had to be shaved off after becoming matted as part of his recovery process. He also suffers from severe dental disease, spinal fractures, and an ongoing eye and possible ear infections. Monarrez keeps a watchful eye on him, ensuring he gets stronger each day after his nine-year journey homeward bound.

“To me, it was very shocking. I’m still kind of reeling from it having him here in my arms,” Monarrez said.

The separation began back in February 2015 when Gizmo escaped while playing with two other family dogs in the backyard, leaving without his collar.

“A neighbor saw them and she managed to wrangle two of our dogs back, but there’s another person. I don’t know, but think they were driving by in a car because she said that she left in like a red car, picked him up,” Monarrez explained.

Monarrez immediately started a Facebook group to find her then 2-year-old pup. In 2019, she posted, “We still haven’t given up hope.” Last week, she updated her nearly 900 followers with the happy news of Gizmo’s reunion saying, “Gizmo has finally been found.”

Monarrez says an emergency veterinarian about 10 miles away scanned his microchip, leading to an email alerting Monarrez.

“I called right away and they were just like, ‘We have him here. We’re giving him a bath,'” Monarrez recalled.

She learned that a good Samaritan had spent two months trying to catch Gizmo before bringing him to the vet.

While the mysteries of Gizmo’s journey may never be fully known, Monarrez embraces the new memories they will create.

“I just want him to live the best possible life with whatever time he has left with us. And I want it to be the best because he deserves that,” she said.

Gizmo now needs extensive care to treat his injuries, but veterinarians believe he will eventually be OK.

