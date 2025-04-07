LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — A young student’s idea has come to life after her Las Vegas elementary school installed a bench to make friends.

The 8-year-old, Phoenix, came up with the idea of the “buddy bench,” where students who feel lonely can sit on the bench to let others know they want someone to play with during recess.

The idea got a boost from a good Samaritan who raised the funds to build the bench and surprised the student with it at school.

“Now kids can be really happy and they’ll have a friend to play with,” said Phoenix.

The student now wants to help other schools get their own buddy bench.

