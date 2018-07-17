Las Vegas officer shoots through windshield while chasing murder suspects

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — Newly released body cam video shows the moment a Las Vegas Metro Police officer opened fire on a pair of murder suspects during a pursuit.

The dramatic video shows Officer William Umana attempting to stop the suspects in a black SUV, who were wanted for killing an individual at a car wash just two hours earlier. That’s when one of the suspects allegedly opened fire on him.

Umana had to drive on the wrong side of the road to avoid being shot as other officers joined the chase.

The pursuit came to an end after Umana unholstered his gun and fired through the windshield of his patrol car, only pausing to reload his gun.

The suspects crashed their vehicle into the side of a building. One suspect was shot and killed by police after he reversed the car toward them.

The second suspect tried to make a run for it, but was soon caught by officers.

Police said the surviving suspect faces multiple charges, including murder.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.