Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years at final sentencing

(CNN) — Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, Michigan.

“I am not convinced that you truly understand that what you did was wrong and the devastating impact that you’ve had on the victims, family and friends,” Judge Janice Cunningham said in delivering the sentence.

Larry Nassar on Monday apologized to the court as part of his sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan, saying that the victim impact statements had “impacted me to my innermost core.”

“With that being said, I understand now that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling,” he said.

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis asked that he receive 40 to 125 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.