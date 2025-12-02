California (KCAL, KCBS) — An Altadena homeowner says that he’s been living with an unwanted guest for the better part of a week, after a large bear took up residence in the crawlspace underneath his home.

The massive bear has been caught on camera several times as it comes and goes from the small hole underneath Ken Johnson’s house, starting on Monday last week. Other videos show the bear walking around the property, as well as the first time the animal gained entry to the crawlspace, easily ripping away a small screen before squeezing inside.

“I noticed that the camera showed the bear coming out in the middle of the night,” Johnson said. “But the batteries died, so it never showed where it went. So, I didn’t know if it went to the backyard, the front yard, or it was still under there.”

He says that when he went to the side yard to replace the batteries on the camera, the bear growled at him from the crawlspace.

“I was just terrified, shaking,” he said. “That’s when I called the sheriff.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials told Johnson to call the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, which he did on Friday. They told him that he would have to wait until Monday for a response from their personnel due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

