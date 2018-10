BEAUX BRIDGE, La. (WSVN) — That’s not a doormat!

A family in Louisiana found an unexpected visitor at their front door on Friday: a massive alligator decided to take up residence on their doorstep.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the large reptile on their Facebook page.

“Always look before you step!” they warned in the caption.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.