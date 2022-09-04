(WSVN) - A travel nightmare during the Labor Day rush.

According to FlightAware, there are nearly 4,000 delays and close to 200 flights cancelled this weekend.

AAA predicted Labor Day weekend will be the busiest travel weekend in three years and the company is looking to help drivers who may get stuck on the road.

AAA is rolling out its “Tow To Go” program”, which provides safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The service ends Tuesday at 6 a.m. and it’s free for AAA members and non-members.

And shoppers are in luck!

According to the National Retail Federation, retailers like Walmart and Nordstrom are giving out offers to get rid of excess inventory.

Most sales will be on non-essential items like home goods and clothing.

