CHICAGO (WBBM) — The McHenry County Sheriff’s office recognized one of its K9s Thursday night for heroic work.

On Monday, June 19, around 10:25 p.m., McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies were called to help Illinois State Police fund a suspect who fled on I-90 at mile marker 43.5

Sheriff’s Deputy Wisniewski and K9 Kylo responded, and were informed that the suspect, Tryan D. Campbell, was last seen headed south and had a felony warrant for home invasion.

Deputy Wisniewski deployed Kylo, who tracked the suspect through the tall grass and woods along a fence line. After about 25 minutes, the team approached a tree in the fence line – and Kylo found Campbell on the opposite side of the fence, the Sheriff’s office said.

Campbell surrendered on the spot, and was arrested.

Kylo has been with the McHenry County Sheriff’s office for about eight months.

