Krispy Kreme unveils new caramel-glazed fall doughnuts

Courtesy: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has announced a new treat in time for fall.

The doughnut giant has announced its new caramel-glazed doughnuts.

The treats come in two varieties, one with just the caramel glaze and a salted-caramel crunch version.

The doughnuts are only available through Nov. 22.

