Krispy Kreme unveils new caramel-glazed fall doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has announced a new treat in time for fall.

The doughnut giant has announced its new caramel-glazed doughnuts.

Introducing our ALL-NEW #CaramelGlaze & #SaltedCaramel Crunch #doughnuts. 😍🍩 Rich, delicious & here for a limited time only, starting TODAY‼️ #KrispyKreme Participating US & CAN shops only – 11/9 ->11/22 only. While supplies last. Shops & all info here https://t.co/1XCsCqUP8d pic.twitter.com/wW19cPTOSw — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 9, 2020

The treats come in two varieties, one with just the caramel glaze and a salted-caramel crunch version.

The doughnuts are only available through Nov. 22.

