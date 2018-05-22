Krispy Kreme unveils limited-time blueberry glazed doughnut

(WSVN) - Attention doughnut lovers! Krispy Kreme is stepping up its doughnut game by adding blueberry to the mix.

Back in March, the doughnut company held its ‘Vote For Glaze’ contest, where they asked fans which new flavor they’d like to see in stores out of lemon, blueberry, caramel and maple.

We heard you berry loud and clear – now we’re answering with the Blueberry Glaze Doughnuts. Available next week while supplies last. https://t.co/W8SN565Gzs pic.twitter.com/jW7JJ4iJe7 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 17, 2018

Lemon glazed was the nationwide winner. However, Krispy Kreme decided to give its runner up a try too.

The Blueberry Glaze Doughnut will be available at participating locations from May 21st to the 27th while supplies last, so don’t wait till the last minute!

