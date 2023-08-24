(WSVN) - In celebration of National Dog Day this Saturday, Krispy Kreme is embracing the spirit of the season with limited-time “Pup-kin” Spice Doggie Donuts, ensuring that your furry friends can join in the fall-flavored festivities.

Krispy Kreme’s “Pup’kin” Spice Doggie Donuts are available in a variety of four flavors.

The four delightful flavors featured in this limited edition offering include Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl.

Each biscuit is crafted to cater to dogs’ taste preferences while incorporating the quintessential fall tastes that many pet owners adore.

Pet owners and enthusiasts can rejoice, as Krispy Kreme’s “Pup-kin” Spice Doggie Donuts will be available exclusively from Saturday through the following Thursday. So, mark your calendars and head over to your nearest Krispy Kreme location to ensure your furry friend doesn’t miss out on these tail-wagging treats.

