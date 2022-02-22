(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Twix to create three new delightful doughnuts.

The new limited-time menu items include the caramel cookie crunch bar doughnut, which is filled with a Twix, the caramel cookie crunch original, which is topped with Twix pieces, and the mini caramel cookie doughnut, which is also topped with Twix pieces.

The specialty doughnuts can be ordered through March 6.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.