Krispy Kreme to open massive store in Times Square

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme has announced that it’s opening a “first-of-its-kind” flagship store in Times Square in 2020.

The 4,500-square-foot store, located at Broadway and 48th Street, will feature a glaze waterfall and stadium-style seating inside a giant Krispy Kreme doughnut box.

Krispy Kreme says the store will operate 24 hours a day.

New Yorkers and tourists can stop by for a bite inside or through its walk-up window, as well as purchase exclusive merchandise.

On the outside, there will be the largest “Hot Light” in the world, alerting everybody nearby when fresh doughnuts are ready to go.

