Krispy Kreme came up with an offer to remind taxpayers of the Tax Day deadline and the deal is sure to leave sweet tooths drooling.

On Tuesday, customers can avail of a sweet tax break where they pay only the sales tax on an original glazed dozen when they buy an assorted or original glazed dozen at regular price.

Customers who order online can get the second original glazed dozen completely free when they order an assorted or original glazed dozen at regular price. All they have to do is use the promo code TAXBREAK when placing their order.

It’s worth noting that pricing will vary based on each state’s sales tax, and customers are limited to 2 dozen per customer in the shop, and 1 dozen online per customer.

Krispy Kreme’s sweet offer is sure to be a hit among those who are scrambling to file their taxes before the deadline. So why not treat yourself to a delicious donut while taking care of your tax obligations?

Head on over to your nearest Krispy Kreme or order online to enjoy this sweet deal while it lasts!

