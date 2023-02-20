(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme introduced a collaboration with Reese’s and released three new donuts.

The donut chain announced the sweet and salty treats to explore new flavors.

A Reese’s Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut will be filled with Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling, dipped in peanut butter icing, and topped with a Hershey’s milk chocolate drizzle and sea salt praline pretzels.

The Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with mini Reese’s Pieces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter sauce and salted caramel icing.

Another Krispy Kreme Original Doughnut will be topped with potato sticks on a Reese’s Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut. The desert will be dipped into Hershey’s milk chocolate icing and drizzled with chocolate-peanut butter icing and a dollop of Reese’s peanut butter Kreme.

If you can’t decide which one to get, just order the salty-sweet dozen box.

They are available now for a limited time.

