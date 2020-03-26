Krispy Kreme offers healthcare workers free doughnuts for 7 weeks

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is giving back to the healthcare workers who are on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

The doughnut chain announced every Monday from March 30 through May 11, healthcare workers can get dozens of glazed doughnuts for free.

The promotion starts on National Doctor’s Day and ends during National Nurses Week.

Those who are eligible can go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell the employee what they need and show their employer badge.

Krispy Kreme also announced on Saturdays, starting March 28, a free dozen glazed doughnuts will be added to every pick-up, drive-thru and delivery order that includes a regular priced dozen glazed doughnuts or more.

A smiley-face doughnut will be included in each free dozen box.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.