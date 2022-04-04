(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts if either the women’s or men’s basketball championship is decided by 12 points.

Anyone visiting Tuesday, April 5 can receive a dozen glazed doughnuts for free.

Plus, anyone who joins Krispy Kreme Rewards by Monday can get the dozen for $1.

Monday night’s NCAA women’s basketball saw South Carolina beat Connecticut 64-49.

In men’s basketball, Kansas takes on North Carolina Tuesday at 9 p.m.

