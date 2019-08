(WSVN) - It really is cheaper by the dozen thanks to a sweet deal courtesy of Krispy Kreme.

Customers who buy a dozen of any doughnuts can get a dozen chocolate glazed doughnuts for only $2.

This is in celebration of the chocolate glazed doughnut’s one year anniversary.

The deal is available Friday only at participating locations.

