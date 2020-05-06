Krispy Kreme offering Key Lime glazed doughnuts for a limited time

(WSVN) - If you love key lime pie and Krispy Kreme doughnuts, then this may be the perfect dessert for you.

For a limited time, Krispy Kreme is selling Key Lime glazed and Key Lime Kreme-filled doughnuts.

Key Lime glazed 🍩s fresh off the line and here NOW! Grab TODAY -Fri 5/ 8 ONLY! Available in Key Lime Glazed & Key Lime Kreme filled!! Lemon to follow. Participating US & CAN shops only, while supplies last – via drive thru, pick up & delivery. Info here https://t.co/rQZMmBzE2m. pic.twitter.com/q7oyipcNS3 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 5, 2020

The doughnuts are available until May 8.

Krispy Kreme will also be offering Lemon glazed and Lemon Kreme-filled doughnuts from May 12 to May 15.

