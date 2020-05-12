Krispy Kreme offering free dozen of doughnuts to Class of 2020 graduates

(WSVN) - The Class of 2020 is getting a special graduation treat from Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme is offering a new 2020 graduate dozen of doughnuts from May 18 May 24. However, Class of 2020 graduates can get a free dozen on May 19.

To get the free dozen, graduates must wear or bring one of the following:

Cap and gown with 2020 tassel

Class of 2020 apparel (T-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2020 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Other Class of 2020 senior swag

The 2020 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.

The deal is only good in person and is available at participating restaurants while supplies last.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.