Krispy Kreme offering free dozen donuts to Class of 2021 graduates on May 13

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is offering a really sweet deal to recent graduates.

The company announced it will be bringing back the Graduate Dozen offer on May 13.

Celebrate your fav grad w/a 2021 Graduate Dozen, for purchase 5/10-5/16! AND 5/13, seniors w/2021 grad swag gets 1 Graduate Dozen FREE at shop! Select US shops, for purchase 5/10-5/16, free for seniors ONLY 5/13 w/valid ID. While supplies last. Info- https://t.co/mdC97T1429 pic.twitter.com/r4Q95muOic — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 6, 2021

A free dozen donuts will be given to graduating high school and college seniors who show up at participating stores with Class of 2021 graduate swag like a T-shirt, class ring, cap and gown, etc.

Those who are not graduating but want to purchase the decorated donuts can do so Monday through Sunday.

For more information, click here.

