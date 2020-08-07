Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts,coffee to teachers

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is showing their appreciation for teachers by offering up free doughnuts.

From Monday, Aug. 10 through Friday Aug.14, Krispy Kreme is offering teachers a free original glazed doughnut and brewed coffee as a part of their Educator Appreciation Week.

School looks different this year & everyone is helping to educate kids no matter where the classroom is📚✏️To thank our educators, get a FREE Straight A Dozen w/any dozen purchase, 8/11 only🍩 US & CAN participating shops only. While supplies last. Info – https://t.co/LEJAIKu76G pic.twitter.com/suwe2iIpcB — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 5, 2020

Teachers simply have to show their teacher ID at checkout.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a BOGO deal on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Customers can get a free Straight “A” dozen doughnuts with a purchase of a dozen. The customer is then urged to share the dozen with any educators in their life.

“The Straight “A” Dozen contains nine Original Glazed® doughnuts and three Straight “A” doughnuts filled with Classic Kreme™ and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles,” Krispy Kreme said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.