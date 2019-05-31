Krispy Kreme offering chocolate-glazed doughnuts for one day only

If you are a fan of Krispy Kreme’s chocolate-glazed doughnuts, then today is your lucky day.
Friday, May 31, select Krispy Kreme locations will be offering the chocolate-glazed doughnuts.
The Florida City, Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah, Miami, Palmetto Bay and Tamarac locations will all be participating.
However, customers have to act fast, the chocolate-covered treat is only available for one-day only.
