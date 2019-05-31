Krispy Kreme offering chocolate-glazed doughnuts for one day only

If you are a fan of Krispy Kreme’s chocolate-glazed doughnuts, then today is your lucky day.

Friday, May 31, select Krispy Kreme locations will be offering the chocolate-glazed doughnuts.

We've got the best news you'll hear all day… Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts are in shops today! 🍩 #chocolate #doughnuts https://t.co/YDt4EegnNr pic.twitter.com/Yl4NwMGi0U — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 31, 2019

The Florida City, Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah, Miami, Palmetto Bay and Tamarac locations will all be participating.

However, customers have to act fast, the chocolate-covered treat is only available for one-day only.

