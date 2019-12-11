Krispy Kreme offering a dozen doughnuts for $1 with purchase on Thursday

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back a holiday tradition and offering a sweet deal on their doughnuts.

The company is continuing it’s “Day of the Dozens” event on Thursday, Dec. 12, where customers will be able to buy a dozen doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating locations across the nation.

The event is one day only and is limited to two per customer.

TOMMORROW IS #DAYOFTHEDOZENS! 🎉🎉 Mark your calendars & stop by your participating #KrispyKreme to get $1 #OriginalGlazed Dozen with ANY dozen purchase! 🍩 Participating US & CAN shops and other info here https://t.co/2aX2jXK1wg! #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/WkzCisQgLM — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 11, 2019

