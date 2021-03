(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive to get people vaccinated.

The donut shop will give a free donut to those who rolled up their sleeves and got their COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Starting Monday, vaccination cards will serve as a gift card for a free original glazed donut.

The offer will last through the end of 2021.

