Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen doughnuts for $1 this Friday

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating their birthday with a great deal on their beloved doughnuts.

In honor of their 81st anniversary of selling the sugary treats this Friday, July 27, customers will be able to buy a dozen doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating locations across the nation.

“One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” said Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield.

Krispy Kreme also announced their new glazed confetti doughnut, which will be available starting this Friday through Aug. 2.

The glazed confetti is a vanilla birthday cake flavored doughnut with sprinkles thorough.

