Krispy Kreme is giving away 1M free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme has an ambitious goal.

They want to give away one million free doughnuts on Friday for National Doughnut Day.

To achieve that, they’ve made it so customers don’t have to make a purchase to redeem the truly free doughnuts.

1 MILLION DOUGHNUT GIVEAWAY!

Really!!! Get any FREE doughnut this National Doughnut Day, Friday June 7th! If we make the magic number we'll give away our next new doughnut for free later this month! https://t.co/Zsuu3kFGmR pic.twitter.com/TzM3sZJZQP — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 4, 2019

The company says customers can choose any doughnut from the entire menu at participating shops.

If they successfully give away one million doughnuts, there will be another free doughnut day later in June.

“The reward? A free taste of the brand’s newest doughnut that will be unveiled later in June,” Krispy Kreme wrote in a press release.

For a list of participating locations, click here.

