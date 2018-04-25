Krispy Kreme introduces lemon glaze doughnuts for a limited time

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme doughnuts are introducing a new flavor to the menu: lemon glaze.

Krispy Kreme said 2 million votes were cast during a recent January campaign, “#VoteForGlaze.” The new doughnut flavor is in stores until Sunday.

“The bar doesn’t get any higher than our Original Glazed Doughnut!” said Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward to Fox 13. “Experimenting with the many flavor profiles lemon presents to create an all-new lemon glaze was a fun, but serious culinary challenge.”

The wait is over! You voted for Lemon Glaze, and we made it happen. Pick up one (or a dozen!) in participating shops while supplies last. (US/CAN) https://t.co/piDqNWbwGw pic.twitter.com/uSROrHUP5P — krispykreme (@krispykreme) April 23, 2018

While the doughnut is only available for a short period of time, Krispy Kreme did not mention if it’ll be brought back in the future.

