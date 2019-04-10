Krispy Kreme introduces festive doughnuts ahead of Easter

(WSVN) - A beloved doughnut chain is celebrating spring with some Easter-themed treats.

Krispy Kreme released three new holiday doughnuts just in time for the festivities.

#Spring has sprung!🌷 Bounce into participating shops and try our latest treats this season! 🍩🐇 Find out more here https://t.co/TW5hkA4Df9 pic.twitter.com/wtJjbQJgv9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 8, 2019

They include the Bunny, Chick and Decorated Egg doughnuts.

The chain said spring is a time of renewal and optimism, and hopes these painted pastries will put a warm smile on everyone’s face.

Only available until Easter, the adorable doughnuts won’t last long.

