Krispy Kreme giving away free filled doughnuts on Saturday

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with the launch of a new treat.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s mission to the moon, Krispy Kreme has released their new Kreme-filled doughnuts.

The sweet is a classic Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut with either Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme filling.

“Krispy Kreme was at the launch of Apollo 11, serving fresh doughnuts to Americans witnessing liftoff of this monumental mission. As America prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, we want to give our fans a new taste experience that is out of this world,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

To mark the occasion, customers can get a free Kreme-filled doughnut on Saturday, June 22.

The offer is valid at participating locations, and there is a limit of one doughnut per person.

For more information, click here.

