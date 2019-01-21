Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts until Jan. 27

Doughnut lovers rejoice! Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts for a limited time.

The company has announced that until Jan. 27, any customer who purchases a dozen of doughnuts can get a second dozen for free.

In order to redeem the deal, customers have to sign up for the Krispy Kreme rewards program.

To sign up, download the Krispy Kreme app, or click here.

Want a FREE Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen? Sign up for Rewards today! https://t.co/kDGxQ6UJtJ pic.twitter.com/ZZNaCqTE96 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 14, 2019

___

