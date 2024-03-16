(WSVN) - Feeling lucky? Wear green for a free green doughnut.

This weekend, Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts with green glaze to customers wearing the color.

The deal is good through Sunday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The chain also has a line of St. Patrick’s Day-themed doughnuts. Shoppers may find them at grocery stores, if they don’t live near a location.

