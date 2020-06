(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts all week.

For the first time ever, the popular doughnut chain is switching up National Donut Day.

The food chain is extending the offer for an entire week.

#NationalDoughnutDay is coming! And this year we're celebrating for 5 days not 1! 🎉 Any #doughnut, any day…FREE June 1-5. 🙌 #KrispyKreme Visit us for #NationalDoughnutWEEK & get ANY doughnut for FREE! 🍩 US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info https://t.co/M6rvjZTvNR pic.twitter.com/xMkYOOxsDd — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 31, 2020

You can pick up one free doughnut of any flavor at your local Krispy Kreme until Friday, June 5.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.